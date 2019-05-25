Arnold Schwarzenegger offers to help 102-year-old woman given eviction notice

LADERA HEIGHTS, Calif. — Arnold Schwarzenegger is no stranger to playing a hero in the movies, but now he’s taking on that role in real life by offering to help a 102-year-old woman who was recently given an eviction notice.

As previously reported, Thelma Smith was told by her landlord that she had to move out by the end of June so his daughter could move in after she graduates from law school. The news sparked outrage from the public given Smith’s age and financial status.

According to FOX 13, several agencies are now involved in the situation, including former California Governor Schwarzenegger.

He tweeted: “Thelma has been a dear friend for a long time. Imagine doing this to a 102-year-old woman who gave back to the community her whole life. It is heartless. Thelma, I’ll be reaching out to help. Landlords, you’ll hear from me too.”

Smith lives alone and many of her relatives have passed away. The rest of her family lives on the east coast.

“The last thing our centenarians should be concerned about is a place to call home. My objective is to bring all the resources the County has to bear to deliver a prompt and dignified resolution to this matter,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas told FOX 13.

FOX 13 also spoke with the landlord. When asked why he would kick out a 102-year-old woman, he said “Would you take care of your child?”

