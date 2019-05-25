8 can’t-miss events in Cleveland this summer

CLEVELAND– Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer. Time to get out your calendar and mark these dates down so you don’t miss a thing!

Asian Lantern Festival

June 20 to July 28

Back for its second year, the Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland Metroparks features more than 40 displays, as well as live performances.

Burning River Fest

June 21 and June 22

The Great Lakes Brewing Company’s beer and music festival set at at the former U.S. Coast Guard Station near Wendy Park.

Play Ball Park

July 5 to July 9

Getting tickets to the All-Star Game in Cleveland may be tricky. The best way to get in on the fun is at the Play Ball Park, an interactive baseball festival at the Huntington Convention Center with appearances by MLB legends, photo opportunities and games.

Taste of Tremont

July 21

Tremont’s restaurants set up booths down Professor Avenue so you can sample their best offerings. Browse the vendors, enjoy a refreshing adult beverage and take in the music. We recommend public transportation since parking can be a pain.

Star-Spangled Spectacular

Aug. 7

A festive performance by the Cleveland Orchestra with fireworks in downtown Cleveland. It’s usually held around the Fourth of July, but was pushed back because of All-Star Game events.

Feast of the Assumption

Aug. 15 to Aug. 18

Now in it’s 121th year, the Holy Rosary Church’s Feast is marked with prayer and processions. Then, there’s the food. Meatballs, ravioli, tiramisu and more! And of course, wine!

Cleveland Oktoberfest

Aug. 30 to Sept. 2

Get your lederhosen and a stein of Paulaner! There’s plenty of authentic German food and music at Northeast Ohio’s largest annual outdoor festival. Make sure you get a good spot at the top of the hour for the life-size glockenspiel.

Cleveland National Air Show

Aug. 31, Sept. 1 and Sept. 2

A Labor Day weekend tradition at Burke Lakefront Airport. This year’s lineup includes the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and an F-35 Lightning II demonstration.