10-year-old North Carolina girl with rare disorder who was cyber-bullied passes away

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A 10-year-old North Carolina girl born with facial deformities who was bullied on social media passed away Thursday.

Sophia Weaver’s mom, Natalie Weaver, shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram Friday morning.

“‪Our #SweetSophia left this earth last night as she spent every day of her life, surrounded by love & adoration,” Natalie wrote.

Sophia was born with facial deformities and deformities to her hands and feet. When she was one, she was diagnosed with Rett syndrome, a neurological disorder that impairs brain development, permanently robbing young children of language and motor functions.

She underwent 22 surgeries. Sophia was unable to talk and instead used her eyes and made little sounds to communicate with her family.

Last November, Sophia’s image was used in an abortion campaign on Twitter without Natalie’s consent. Since they Natalie has advocated for Twitter to adopt stricter rules regarding their “hateful conduct policy.”

The policy currently states, “you may not promote violence against or directly attack or threaten other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or disease.”

Natalie was pushing for the social media outlet to add people with disabilities as a category in their violation reporting.

In lieu of flowers, Sophia’s family is asking for donations to their foundation, Sophia’s Voice.

