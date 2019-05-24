Weather: Increased clouds, but very comfortable and bright

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A gradual increase of clouds today will not distract from the overall very comfortable and bright Friday.

The weekend will be somewhat muggy and have chances of thunderstorms especially in the late afternoon. Good news is that Memorial Day has the best chance at being sunny and drier (note the probability graph below the 8-day).

Here is our 8-day forecast:

A large portion of the US has had very wet conditions. Only 9% of the country is experiencing drought conditions. This is the lowest level in almost 20 years!