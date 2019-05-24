Two 18-year-olds shot in Maple Heights park

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio– The Maple Heights Police Department is asking for witnesses to come forward after a shooting in Stafford Park Thursday night.

An officer patrolling the area heard gunshots shortly after 8 p.m. and found two victims.

The 18-year-old men were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for gunshot wounds.

Police said there were many other witnesses present, but they fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at 216-587-9624 or email detectives@mhpd-ohio.com Crime Stoppers also accepts tips at 216-252-7463.