Trinity High School teacher accused of giving alcohol to students charged

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Charges have been filed against a high school gym teacher accused of giving alcohol to students.

The Trinity High School administration terminated Eric Kisela’s employment on Monday, May 6. He reportedly gave alcohol to students in Trinity’s parking lot after a school event the weekend before.

Friday morning a warrant was issued for Kisela. He turned himself in around 12:30 p.m. and was given a $3,500 bond.

He was charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor.

