Trinity High School teacher accused of giving alcohol to students charged

Posted 8:49 pm, May 24, 2019, by

Eric Kisela (Courtesy: Garfield Heights Police Dept.)

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Charges have been filed against a high school gym teacher accused of giving alcohol to students.

The Trinity High School administration terminated Eric Kisela’s employment on Monday,  May 6.  He reportedly gave alcohol to students in Trinity’s parking lot after a school event the weekend before.

Friday morning a warrant was issued for Kisela.  He turned himself in around 12:30 p.m. and was given a $3,500 bond.

He was charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Continuing coverage, here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.