Suspect in carjacking, kidnapping of woman arrested after running from authorities

AKRON, Ohio-- A man wanted for a carjacking and kidnapping in Ravenna Township earlier this week was arrested in Akron Friday morning.

The U.S. Marshals Service said the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Christopher Hastings, 32.

Just before 9:00 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to the Mid-Way Drive-In on State Route 59 in Ravenna Township for a report of a carjacking.

According to authorities, Larry Koerber, 73, was unloading a golf cart from his trailer at the drive-in when he was approached by a man asking for a ride to Kent.

When Koerber refused to do so, the man along with a woman, got into a vehicle and took off. Koerber’s 72-year-old wife, Donna, was in the back seat at the time.

Around three hours later, Donna was located alongside a road in Franklin Township. She told authorities she was pushed from the car and her purse and cell phone were taken by the suspects.

Authorities learned that the suspects, Hastings and Margaret Hayes, 28, were just released from jail hours before asking for a ride.

Hayes reportedly turned herself in to authorities on Wednesday.

The Portage County Sheriff's Office worked with the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force to track down Hastings as soon as possible.

Earlier Friday, members of the task force located Hastings at the corner of Cole Ave. and Moore St. in Akron.

When officers tried to arrest Hastings, he took off. After a short foot pursuit, he was arrested on the street, authorities said.

He was taken to the Portage County jail; officers may look to file additional charges since they said Hastings fled from officers.

