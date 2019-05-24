Pedestrian hit after SUV jumps sidewalk, driver ejected

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two roads were closed early Friday morning so accident investigators could reconstruct an incident where an SUV hit a pedestrian.

It happened just after midnight at the intersection of St. Clair Avenue and Wheelock Road.

Police said an SUV traveling eastbound on St. Clair Avenue lost control, jumped the sidewalk, and hit a pedestrian before continuing into the woods. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and landed on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The pedestrian and driver were transported to area hospitals. Their identities and conditions were unknown early Friday.

St. Clair Avenue was closed from E. 82nd Street to East Boulevard and MLK Boulevard was closed from East Boulevard to Liberty Boulevard while the Accident Investigation Unit recreated the scene.

Police and firefighters searched the woods and surrounding areas to make sure there no other victims.

