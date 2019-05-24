Parma City Schools to eliminate ‘Pay to Participate’ for sports and extracurricular activities

PARMA, Ohio — Parents who have children in the Parma City School District will get a financial break next school year.

They will no longer have to pay for their children to play sports and participate in other extra curricular activities, Dr. Charles Smialek, Parma City Schools superintendent, announced on Facebook following Thursday night’s school board meeting.

He said the board passed many “successful resolutions” including the 5-year forecast. He said it looks “much healthier” than it has in the past few years.

Smialek said the fee structure for sports and extra curricular activities was costing some families as much as $900 per year.

He also announced the choir would be returning to the elementary schools. Jazz band and pop ensemble will return to the middle schools, he said. High school students will once again have academic teams, drama, and marching band.

“We are very happy about these opportunities we are able to reintroduce,” Smialek said.

“This is largely due to the cuts that we have had over the years. We had cut $23 million from our operating revenues in the past two to three years,” he said. “We also have many of our employee groups who have taken compensation freezes, so that’s thank you to all of them as well.”

“We want to be as strong a school system as possible,” he said. “We want great opportunities for kids.”

He also urged tax payers to take the Strategic Consolidation Survey. You can find it here.