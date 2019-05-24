× Parma pit bull ban recount coming due to 14-vote margin

PARMA, Ohio — A recount on Parma’s pit bull ban is coming.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections said official results of Parma’s Issue 10 have triggered a recount because the proposal failed by less than one half of one percent.

Issue 10 is the proposal to overturn the City of Parma’s ban on pit bulls.

The unofficial results showed Issue 10 failed by 21 votes. But, with the addition of 65 provisional ballots and 15 vote-by-mail ballots that arrived after Election Day, the results were narrowed down to a 14-vote margin, according to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections:

5,921 (49.94) in favor of the repeal

5,935 (50.06) opposed to the repeal

A recount will be scheduled for May 29.

**More information can be found, here**

**Continuing coverage**

41.404774 -81.722909