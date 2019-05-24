Ohio cemetery asks citizens to attend funeral for veteran with no family in town

CINCINNATI, Ohio — An Ohio cemetery is asking citizens to help them lay a war veteran to rest.

According to Spring Grove Cemetery, a 90-year-old Korean War veteran, Hezekiah Perkins, has no immediate family members attending his funeral.

Perkins reportedly prearranged and prepaid for his burial over 20 years ago, however all of his family is out of town.

He will be laid to rest Saturday at 3 p.m. in Section 137, Lot 318, Space 1 at the Cincinnati-area cemetery. And, per the request of his distant family, he will be buried with military honors.

Members of the Spring Grove Cemetery will act as pallbearers for the burial. Baxter Vault company upgraded Perkins’ vault to the Veteran model with a custom carapace for free, according to the cemetery.

However, the cemetery is asking anyone who can to please attend and help say a final farewell to Perkins.

If you would like more information on how to get involved Saturday, call Spring Grove Funeral Homes at (513) 853-1035.