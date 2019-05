Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP- Amanda Berry and FOX 8 are working together to help find missing people across Northeast Ohio and bring them home to their families.

Bryan Ayala, 17, was last seen on the evening of May 2 in Howland Township near Youngstown.

He didn't take his phone and could be riding his bike.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please call the Warren Police Department at (330) 841-2749.

