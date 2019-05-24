Massillon police looking for man wanted in connection to robbery at Huntington Bank

Courtesy of Massillon Police Department

MASSILLON, Ohio — Massillon police are looking for a man accused of robbing Huntington Bank on Friday.

According to a press release, the suspect did not show a weapon and escaped with an unknown amount of cash.

He is described as a young man between 5’6″ and 5’8″ with a small build.

He was wearing a black zip up hoodie and a black do-rag on his head.

A white colored Astro van was reportedly seen leaving the area right after the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Slutz at 330-830-1788 or you can leave an anonymous tip at 330-830-1735 and press option 7.

