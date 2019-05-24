Long standing summer tradition in the suburbs

Posted 10:59 am, May 24, 2019, by

Sweets, treats and everything in between. That's what they've been serving up for over 60 years at Loder's Shake Shoppe. Loder’s is located on Royalton Road in North Royalton.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.