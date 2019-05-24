Little girl says Princess Jasmine shouldn’t need Aladdin to see the world

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One little girl has a message for Disney: Princess Jasmine doesn't need Aladdin to "see the world."

4-year-old Madison Jade and her family were going to see the new Aladdin film Friday, according to a viral post on her parent managed Instagram account. Madison's parents shared the video with FOX 8.

Madison and her mother were talking about it the day before and Madison was very adamant about Jasmine being independent.

"Jasmine needs to go see the world by herself because Aladdin needs to just stay there and Jasmine can just go by herself," Madison is heard saying as she sits in her car seat, "You don't need a boy to take you to see the whole world."

Her mother asked her to expand on her critique.

"Sometimes when we read your princess books, the prince will take the princess on an adventure, or he'll save the day or he'll rescue her, that's a good thing, right?" Madison's mom asked.

To which Madison answered, "Mommy... the princess doesn't need a prince to rescue her, she can rescue herself."

Madison also insists that there isn't enough room on the magic carpet for two people.

The classic Disney film has been remade as a live-action film and hit theaters Friday.

