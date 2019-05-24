× I-Team: Cuyahoga County sheriff resigning

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio- The FOX 8 I-Team has confirmed Cuyahoga County sheriff Cliff Pinkney is stepping down.

A county spokesperson said sheriff Cliff Pinkney submitted his resignation for personal reasons. The date for his resignation was not immediately clear.

Spokesperson Mary Louise Madigan said, “We thank him for his long and distinguished service, and we wish him well.”

The sheriff told the I-Team, “I have no comment now. I’m going to spend time with my family this weekend.”

Pinkney’s department has been under intense scrutiny due to a series of inmate deaths in the county jail and deplorable conditions there.

The administration of County Executive Armond Budish said the county will begin the process of finding a replacement immediately.