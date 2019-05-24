CLEVELAND, Oh -- Northeast Ohio singer/songwriter Diana Chittester is known for her storytelling and guitar playing prowess. She visited Fox 8 News in the Morning to share some of her music. You can see her upcoming show schedule by clicking here to visit her website.
Fox 8 Jukebox: Diana Chittester
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Rachel Brown & The Beatnik Playboys
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Michelle Romary Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: David Archuleta
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Blue Lunch
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Trash Talkers
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Unit Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Chestertons
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: OMG the Moon
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Jump The Gun
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: OPUS 216
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Gretchen Pleuss
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Scenic Route
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Humbly Submitted