Fox 8 Jukebox: Diana Chittester

Posted 10:01 am, May 24, 2019, by

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Northeast Ohio singer/songwriter Diana Chittester is known for her storytelling and guitar playing prowess. She visited Fox 8 News in the Morning to share some of her music. You can see her upcoming show schedule by clicking here to visit her  website.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.