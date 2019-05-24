× Federal investigation launched after Texas airport bans Chick-fil-A

SAN ANTONIO — The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) is investigating the San Antonio City Council’s decision to ban Chick-fil-A from the city’s airport, according to FOX 29.

Back in March, the city council approved new concessions that would bring food chains to one of the San Antonio’s airport terminals. However, Councilman Roberto Trevino made a motion amending the deal so it would not included a planned Chick-Fil-A because of the restaurant’s alleged “legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior.” The amendment was approved by the council with a 6-4 vote.

Friday, the DOT revealed that it is investigating the matter after receiving multiple complaints alleging discrimination by two airport operators against a private company due to the expression of the owner’s religious beliefs.

“FAA’s Office of Civil Rights has notified the San Antonio International Airport (SAT) and Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF) that it has opened investigations into these complaints,” a Department of Transportation spokesperson said in a statement obtained by FOX 29.

Federal requirements reportedly prohibit airport operators from excluding people from participating in airport activities on basis the of religious creed.

Meanwhile, the “Save Chick-fil-A bill,” as it has been deemed is headed to the Texas governor’s desk for expected signature. The proposed law would reportedly prevent discrimination based on a person’s religious beliefs and conscience, including biblically based views of marriage.

More on Chick-fil-A, here.