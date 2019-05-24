Crestline teacher under investigation after allegations of inappropriate contact with student

CRESTLINE, Ohio — A Crestline teacher is under investigation after allegations they had inappropriate contact with a student.

Crestline Police Chief Jeffrey Shook said the case is open and active and that the prosecutor’s office is reviewing it and processing evidence.

No charges have yet been filed, and no one is in custody.

Shook said the case came to the attention of police about three months ago. Police started an investigation and executed a search warrant for phone and computer equipment.

A statement from the Crestline Exempted Village School District stated: “The matter is under investigation by the Crestline Police Department. The school district is unable to comment on the investigation or matters involving school personnel.”