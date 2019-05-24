Suspect accused of randomly pepper spraying couple on Cleveland’s west side, police say

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating after a couple was randomly pepper sprayed while walking home.

It happened while the two were in the area of West 58th and West Clinton on May 11.

According to detectives, the suspect pepper sprayed the victims as four other juveniles he was with began to cheer.

The suspect was caught on surveillance cameras and was said to be wearing a red hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Janet Murphy at 216-623-5218 or email her at JMurphy@city.cleveland.oh.us