FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving are saluting Ellery Smith as one of Cleveland's Own today.

A well-known DJ, Ellery is also passionate about helping his hometown.

He sponsors an annual picnic at Luke Easter Park, that stands against domestic and street violence.

Smith also gives away bikes and books to neighborhood children.

