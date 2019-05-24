× Cleveland police investigating after 30-year-old man shot in vehicle

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday.

According to police, two men were in a vehicle together when one man shot the other.

Police say the shooting likely happened outside of the city of Cleveland.

The vehicle was driven to East 185th Street and Neff Road in Cleveland, where one man approached officers in the area.

Officers had on scene investigating a motorcycle accident that occurred at the intersection.

The man told police he had a passenger who had been shot in the vehicle.

Police arrested the man and transported the 30-year-old victim to University Hospital where we died.