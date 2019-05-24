Cleveland Metroparks welcomes new member to the zoo family

Posted 1:14 pm, May 24, 2019, by , Updated at 01:17PM, May 24, 2019

Tusa is a new addition to the gorilla troop at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. ( courtesy: Cleveland Metroparks)

CLEVELAND-  Cleveland Metroparks is welcoming a new female gorilla to the zoo. Tusa, 29, comes from ABQ Biopark in Albuquerque,  New Mexico.

Tusa has joined the rest of the troop at the Primate, Cat and Aquatics building.

According to the Cleveland Metroparks’ Facebook page, Tusa was sent to live at the zoo based on a recommendation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ opinion that she would a good fit with Cleveland’s gorilla troop.

You can visit her this weekend at the Primate, Cat, and Aquatics building.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.445934 by -81.712613.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.