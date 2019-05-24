× Cleveland Metroparks welcomes new member to the zoo family

CLEVELAND- Cleveland Metroparks is welcoming a new female gorilla to the zoo. Tusa, 29, comes from ABQ Biopark in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Tusa has joined the rest of the troop at the Primate, Cat and Aquatics building.

According to the Cleveland Metroparks’ Facebook page, Tusa was sent to live at the zoo based on a recommendation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ opinion that she would a good fit with Cleveland’s gorilla troop.

You can visit her this weekend at the Primate, Cat, and Aquatics building.