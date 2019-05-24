Canton reaffirms curfew guidelines ahead of summer break

CANTON, Ohio — The city of Canton is reminding young people about the city’s curfew rules.

According to a press release from the mayor’s office, the safety, health and wellness of Canton’s youth is a top priority during the upcoming summer.

Officials remind minors that they are not to loiter, idle, wander, stroll, be in a vehicle or in any public place during restricted times.

Curfew is in place Sunday through Thursday, 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. The curfew for Friday and Saturday is between 12:30 a.m. to 6 a.m.

“Keeping our youth safe is our top priority. Our officers want them to enjoy their summer, but also know that this curfew will be enforced to protect them and not to punish them,” said Amanda M. Perry, Director of Public Safety.

For more information regarding curfew, contact the mayor’s office at (330) 438-4307.