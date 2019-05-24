Bill in Louisiana would make minimum age to marry 16

The Louisiana legislature is considering a bill that would allow 16-year-olds to get married.

However, there can’t be an age gap of four years or more between the couple, KPEL reports. 

The bill passed the Senate following a 22-15 vote and now advances to the House.

Meanwhile, earlier this year in Ohio, a new law took effect raising the minimum marriage age to 18 for both parties, but allowing 17-year-olds to marry if they meet certain requirements.

They must have juvenile court consent and go through a 14-day waiting period. The law also says the age difference between the parties cannot be more than four years.

