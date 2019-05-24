ALDI issues recall for Bakers Corner flour over E. coli concerns

ALDI has announced a recall on Bakers Corner All Purpose flour due to the potential presence of E. coli.

According to a press release, five-pound bags of flour were sold at retail locations in 11 northeastern United States, including in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Out of an abundance of caution, ALDI recalled all best if used by dates and all lots of Bakers Corner All Purpose Flour products produced by ADM Milling Co. in Buffalo, N.Y. from store shelves in these states.

The bags had the following UPC code: 041498130404.

The release states: “ALDI takes the safety and integrity of the products it sells seriously. If customers have product affected by this voluntary recall, they should discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund.”

Customers with questions can contact ADM Milling Co. Customer Service at 800-422-1688 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CT.

