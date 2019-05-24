86-year-old veteran receives high school diploma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- As 200 Ellet High School seniors waited impatiently to get their diplomas at the Akron Civic Theater Friday, one particular graduate to-be stood out.

86-year-old Floyd Edward Hoskins, who goes by Ed, has waited a long time for this.

“It’s hard to speak on it really, it means a lot,” said Hoskins, a man of few words but significant actions.

Hoskins dropped out of Ellet High School and enlisted in the Army back in 1949 to provide for his single mother and his siblings.

Years later, he went on to get married and worked at Goodyear for 44 years.

“This means lot. It took him a lot of convincing to get him here,” said wife, Jackie.

For Hoskins, family always came first. He is a father to 11 kids, 19 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

“He’s always stressed the importance of education to us,” said daughter-in-law Cynthia.

His family was in the audience to watch Hoskins walk across the stage.

Hoskins and his wife moved to Hawaii three years ago.