10-year-old in critical condition, two other children hurt after car crashes in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating a car crash that sent three children to the hospital on Friday.

According to EMS, crews arrived on scene at 16808 Talford Avenue to find a car flipped upside down in front of someone’s house.

A 10-year-old girl is in critical condition while a six-year-old girl and two-year-old boy are in stable condition.

It’s unclear what caused the accident.

No other information is available at this time.

This developing story. Stay with FOX 8 for updates.