10-year-old in critical condition, two other children hurt after car crashes in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating a car crash that sent three children to the hospital on Friday.
According to EMS, crews arrived on scene at 16808 Talford Avenue to find a car flipped upside down in front of someone’s house.
A 10-year-old girl is in critical condition while a six-year-old girl and two-year-old boy are in stable condition.
It’s unclear what caused the accident.
No other information is available at this time.
This developing story. Stay with FOX 8 for updates.
41.499320 -81.694361