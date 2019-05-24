10-year-old in critical condition, two other children hurt after car crashes in Cleveland

Posted 7:33 pm, May 24, 2019, by , Updated at 07:47PM, May 24, 2019

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating a car crash that sent three children to the hospital on Friday.

According to EMS, crews arrived on scene at 16808 Talford Avenue to find a car flipped upside down in front of someone’s house.

A 10-year-old girl is in critical condition while a six-year-old girl and two-year-old boy are in stable condition.

It’s unclear what caused the accident.

No other information is available at this time.

