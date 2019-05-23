Woman rescued after tree hits Eastlake house, causes collapse

EASTLAKE, Ohio– A woman was rescued from her house in Eastlake after a storm rolled through Thursday morning.

The fire department was called the home on Luanna Drive just after 8 a.m.

“I thought it was a tornado. Blinds were blowing in. I thought my roof was coming off. And then, heard the crack and the explosion from the tree hitting the house. Pretty frightening,” said Mike Joos, neighbor.

Eastlake Fire Chief Ted Whittington said a large tree went through a significant portion of the house, which trapped the resident in an upstairs bedroom.

Firefighters rescued the woman within minutes of arriving at the scene. A little later, half the house collapsed, according to Whittington.

The woman was not injured.