Weather: Morning rain and storms

Most of the Fox 8 viewing area will see rain and storms this morning. Some storms could be severe with high winds and hail.

Our temperatures are finally above average going into the ‘unofficial’ beginning of summer, that is, the holiday weekend. Although we are starting to see summer-like temperatures, thunderstorms will occasionally be lighting up on the radar. No one day will be a wash-out, but there will be enough potential to keep an eye on our FOX 8 Radar APP if you have plans.

Here is our 8-day forecast:

A large portion of the US has had very wet conditions. Only 9% of the country is experiencing drought conditions. This is the lowest level in almost 20 years!

