Walmart cashier who walks 9 miles to work gets huge surprise after chance encounter with police officer

SLIDELL, La. — Anita Singleton no longer has to walk several miles to get to work, all thanks to a chance encounter with a police officer early Sunday morning.

WGNO reports that Officer Bradley Peck saw Singleton walking to work along a narrow bridge. Slidell picked her up thinking she was going to the Walmart that was closest.

“She said ‘no baby, I’m headed to the Northshore.’ I said ‘ma’am that’s a really long walk, why don’t you jump in and I’ll give you ride over there.’ She climbed in and we talked the entire way. Like I said in my Facebook post, from faith to life lessons. How I was raised, how she was raised. It was really cool, super sweet lady Got her to Walmart, shook hands, and she went on into work,” Peck said.

“We just had a wonderful interaction with one another on that morning,” Singleton said.

Peck wrote a Facebook post about their encounter. She told him that she is always ready to walk the nine miles to work.

“That spoke volumes to me,” he wrote. “She told me when she can’t get a ride she has to do what she has to do. We shook hands and she went into work. That brief moment of me getting to spend some time with her made my day so much better. I don’t think she knows how much hope she gave me and valuable life lesson she taught me. ”

That post caught the attention of Matt Bowers’ Chevrolet dealership.

They decided to give her the choice between two cars, paying the insurance and all the bills that came with it.

“I was momentarily speechless. This is an incredible blessing. I’m so very grateful for it, I really am,” Singleton said.

Her commute to work is now easier. No longer will she have to wake up at 4:30 a.m. to make it to work for 7 a.m.

Peck is inspired by her work ethic, before he left the dealership he said “work like Ms. Anita. I’m gonna work harder now. I feel like I’m slacking.”