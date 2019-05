MEDIA, Penns. — Police say a 15-year-old boy got sick after being given a drink that contained urine and toilet water.

According to Lehighvalleyhigh.com, the incident happened while he was at Penncrest High School on May 7.

Two 15-year-old female students are considered suspects. However, they have not been formally charged.

The case has been classified as an aggravated assault, the paper reports.