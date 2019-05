Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One person was arrested after an Ohio Department of Transportation truck was hit and badly damaged on Interstate 90 early Thursday.

It happened at around 2 a.m. at East 152nd Street.

An ODOT worker was filling potholes at the time. The worker was not hurt.

The driver of the car involved took off on foot but was taken into custody and then to the hospital. Police believe the driver was intoxicated.