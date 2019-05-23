Special prosecutor assigned to case of woman arrested during Huron City Council meeting

HURON — A special prosecutor has been assigned in the case of a 40-year-old woman who was removed from a Huron City Council meeting after the mayor said she was being disruptive.

Video showed officers handcuffing and removing Stacy Hinners from the meeting last week.

On Thursday, the City Law director advised Hinners’ attorney that Michael J. O’Shea will be the new special prosecutor in the case.

Attorney Subodh Chandra, who represents Hinners, has been asking city officials to dismiss the two misdemeanors charges filed against his client.

Hinners is accused of resisting arrest and disturbing a public meeting.

She plead not guilty at her first court hearing.

Chandra said said his client did not violate any laws.

“Hinners’s arrest followed her speech to Huron City Council in which she summarized a lawsuit she and her husband Jason Hinners had filed the previous day to hold officials accountable for secret backroom financial deals they had cut in violation of Ohio’s Open Meetings Law,” Chandra said. “Citizen video captures Mayor Hartung rising from his seat during Hinners’ speech and approaching and speaking to Law Director Lane and the city manager while pointing at Hinners.”

The I-TEAM obtained a copy of the police report, which states the mayor told officers Hinners was disrupting the meeting and that he wanted her removed.

The officers wrote in the report that she was warned to leave multiple times.

The video shows the officers pushing Hinners up against the wall.

On council security video FOX 8 obtained from Huron City officials, a man can be heard saying “come on this is ridiculous Brad” while Hinners is being arrested.

The Huron police chief told FOX 8 he believed his officers acted properly.

Huron Law Director Aimee Lane did not return several calls to discuss the case.