Show Info: May 23, 2019

Sweeten up summer

Michael Feigenbaum from Lucy’s Sweet Surrender stopped by the studio to showcase sweets. Lucy’s Sweet Surrender is located on Chagrin Blvd in Shaker Heights. http://lucyssweetsurrender.com/

Custom made flags

A local veteran has designed the perfect way to show your patriotism. Burdick Custom Flags specializes in custom made flags. www.facebook.com/burdickcustomflags/

Baseball great’s new book

He is one of the most beloved Indians players of all-time. Now, Rocky Colavito’s story is being told in a brand new biography titled Rocky Colavito: Cleveland’s Iconic Slugger. He’s also planning a night at Playhouse Square. www.RockyColavitoBiography.com

The Return of Rocky Colavito

Friday, July 5th at 7:30 p.m.

KeyBank State Theatre / Playhouse Square

Tickets: $38.50 – $68.50

Playhousesquare.org

Living with asthma

Asthma affects nearly 18 million adults and 6.3 million children and the numbers are increasing. Dr. Sumita Khatri from the Cleveland Clinic shared tips for those living with asthma. There is a special event coming up June 1st for Lung Health and Wellness Day. Click here for more information.

Ashtabula antique treasure hunt

Who doesn’t love a good treasure hunt? That’s exactly what you’ll find at Fat Sally’s Warehouse in Ashtabula. Saturday the shop is hosting a special event called Sally has Fleas. facebook.com/FatSallysWarehouse

Upgrade your lawn equipment

You can get more Honda in your garage! You can win a Honda Mower, Tiller and Versattach Trimmer from Honda Power Equipment and Fox 8. Click here to enter.

Vacation deal of the week

Here is the vacation deal of the week, thanks to Canary Travel.

Last Minute Deal to Punta Cana

Now Larimar

$759/person

7-nights, all-inclusive, transfers & taxes

Must book by May 23rd!

Call Canary Travel: 216-252-1000