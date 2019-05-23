× ‘Script Parma’ sign to be unveiled this weekend

PARMA — Parma is now home to a “Script Parma” sign which was inspired by similar signs throughout Cleveland.

Sean Brennan, Parma City Council president, raised money for the sign through the Parma Charitable Fund.

“I wanted to give back to the community that has been so good to me and my family,” Brennan said in a news release.

“The Cleveland signs have really boosted the cool-factor of Cleveland and I know the Parma sign will do the same for our community,” he said.

Brennan said he founded the Parma Charitable Fund, a non-profit community booster organization. Most of the funding came from proceeds from the annual Parma Run-Walk for Pierogies, Brennan said.

Several non-profits, individuals, and businesses contributed to the project, Brennan said. It was expected to cost about $15,000.

The sign is located next to the Splash Pad at Anthony Zielinski Park on Ridgewood Drive.

It will be unveiled this Saturday at noon.

It’s finally here! Official unveiling Saturday at noon! pic.twitter.com/xFDHwVDPsn — 🇺🇸Sean Brennan*** (@BrennanForParma) May 22, 2019

Brennan said it was designed and manufactured by the Signature Sign Company, which also created the Cleveland signs.

“Bruce and his crew are very talented artists who take a lot of pride in their work. I demanded that they be commissioned to create the Parma sign due to the excellent craftsmanship of the Cleveland signs,” Brennan said.