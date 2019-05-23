Police hope someone recognizes men they are looking for in connection with Cleveland homicide investigation

CLEVELAND- Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in identifying men in connection with a homicide investigation.

Police released photos of the individuals on Thursday.

Back on January 28, Edward Robinson, 39, was shot multiple times on Rockwell Avenue. He passed away at the hospital.

If you recognize the men in the photos, please let authorities know; police also say anyone who was at the Alibi bar on January 28 is asked to call 216-623-5464 to speak with investigators.

