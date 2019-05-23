Pokemon pop up bar coming to Cleveland this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A travelling Pokemon bar is coming to Cleveland sometime this summer.

According to the pop-up bar's website, there will be plenty of cocktails, burgers and games inspired by the anime characters.

Prizes will also be given to fans who dress up as their favorite Pokemon.

The event will feature a local DJ and provide fun for the whole family. You must be 21 to drink alcohol and anyone under 21 must be accompanied by a parent.

The date and time have not yet been announced, but there's a mailing list so you can be the first to know.

The event costs $25 and tickets will be sold on a limited first come first serve basis.

Click here to learn more.

More on Pokemon, here.