Parma police car involved in crash, officer taken to hospital

PARMA, Ohio-- A Parma police cruiser was involved in a crash Thursday morning.

It happened on Brookpark Road near West 54th Street.

Police said the officer was responding to a robbery call when another vehicle cut in front of him to turn left.

The officer, who had activated the cruiser's lights and sirens, tried to avoid hitting the car and struck a telephone pole.

The officer was taken to University Hospitals Parma Medical Center, while an 18-year-old, who was doing a ridealong with police, was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

The driver of the other car was not hurt.