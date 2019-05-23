× PA kennel owner sentenced to probation for debarking dogs, neglecting others in her care

LANCASTER COUNTY, Penns. — A kennel owner has been sentenced to two years of probation and will be forced to surrender nearly all of her dogs after pleading guilty to six counts of animal cruelty.

According to WPMT, 47-year-old Annie Beiler is also banned from performing any work involving the care of dogs.

Beiler’s case started back in May of 2018 when 15 dogs were seized from her Quarryville property.

Three of the dogs were found to have been illegally debarked, the TV outlet reports.

An out of state veterinarian agreed to perform the procedure and later pleaded guilty.

WPMT reports Beiler is also accused of improperly docking the tails of nine doberman pinscher puppies by putting rubber bands on their tails, which then got infected and required medical attention.

Another puppy had an eye injury left untreated.

Beiler will be allowed to keep one dog as part of her plea deal. The animal will receive routine welfare checks.