News conference and tailgate to celebrate 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland

CLEVELAND– There will be a news conference Thursday afternoon on the 2021 NFL Draft coming to Cleveland.

City of Cleveland officials will be joined by Browns general manager John Dorsey, cornerback Denzel Ward and alumnus Josh Cribbs. It starts at 3 p.m. on Public Square in downtown Cleveland.

“Cleveland has a passionate fan base and the city offers distinctive iconic locations and attractions that will bring the NFL Draft experience to fans in unique and exciting ways,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, in a news release on Wednesday.

The news conference will be followed by a tailgate party with food, music and beer.

