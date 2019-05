Nearly 6,000 FirstEnergy customers in NE Ohio are without power after severe storms blew through Northeast Ohio this morning.

**For more on weather alerts, click here**

As of 8:50 a.m., the bulk of the outages were in Cuyahoga County, where almost 3,000 were without power.

An additional 1,700 were without power in Lake County, 343 in Geauga County, 192 in Richland County and 121 in Sandusky County.

For the FirstEnergy outage map, click here.