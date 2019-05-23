Missing: Parma police say 27-year-old woman last seen in April at library

PARMA, Ohio – -The Parma Police Department is looking for a woman who hasn’t been seen since April.

Police say M’Lynn M. Bamrick, 27, was last seen on April 16 at the Parma Library on Powers Blvd. when she was dropped off by an acquaintance.

M’Lynn is 5′ and 158 lbs. No further details about her were immediately released.

Parma police say if you know M’Lynn’s whereabouts or if you have any information regarding her, please call Detective Scott Faulisi of the Parma Police Department at (440) 887-7323 or (440) 885-1234.

