Memorial Day guide 2019: Parades, festivals and more

CLEVELAND – Memorial Day honors the men and women who died while serving in the United States’ Armed Forces. It is observed on the last Monday of May.

Memorial Day was first known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years after the Civil War.

Unofficially, it signals the beginning of the summer season, and northeast Ohio has plenty of different ways to spend the long weekend.

Here’s a list of Memorial Day events around Northeast Ohio. If you have an event you’d like us to add to this guide, send us an email at tips@fox8.com with the name of the event, the address, time and any other useful information.

🇺🇸SPECIALS FOR THE HOLIDAY🇺🇸

🇺🇸Cedar Point Armed Forces Memorial Day Weekend: May 24 to May 27. Any active, retired, or honorably discharged member of the United States Military will receive one free adult admission ticket and may purchase up to six additional tickets for immediate family members at a discounted rate of $44. Click here for more information.

🇺🇸Cleveland Indians: special 20% discount for military members and their families on select games. Click here to purchase tickets

🇺🇸Miller Ferry: May 25 – May 27, Active military and veterans will get free passenger ticket to Put-in-Bay or Middle Bass Island (must show ID)

🇺🇸Put-in-Bay: many businesses will be offering discounts all weekend Click here for the details

🇺🇸FESTIVALS AND EVENTS 🇺🇸

🇺🇸Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off: May 24-27, Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds

🇺🇸Blossom Time: May 23-26, in and around downtown Chagrin Falls

🇺🇸Catch Meaning Music Fest: Sunday, May 26, Noon – midnight at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Free event featuring dynamic bands. Proceeds from the event support organizations that guide young adults in their journey to make a positive impact in the world.

🇺🇸Memorial Day Weekend at Whiskey Island: May 25 at 7 p.m. – May 28 at 11 p.m. Free event featuring food, drinks, good friends and live music. More here.

🇺🇸Mules & Mojitos: Monday, May 27 at 12 p.m., Nautica Queen Cruise Dining Ship, cookout on the water, cruise sponsored by Bacardi. Click here for more info.

🇺🇸Taste of Summer: May 24, 4 – 10 p.m., and May 25-26, 12 – 10 p.m.

🇺🇸49th Annual Tremont Greek Festival:May 24-27, corner of West 14th and Fairfield in Tremont neighborhood of Cleveland

🇺🇸PARADES AND CEREMONIES🇺🇸

🇺🇸Auburn: Memorial Day Services Sunday, May 26 starting at 9 a.m., Adam Hall Community Center

🇺🇸Aurora: American Legion Ceremony begins at 9:30 am, Monday, May 27, Parade begins at 10 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park

🇺🇸Avon: Parade, Monday, May 27, 9 a.m., Avon Senior Center, 3678 Detroit Road.

🇺🇸Avon Lake: Parade and ceremony,Monday, May 27, 10 a.m. – noon, Veterans Memorial Park

🇺🇸Bath Township: 19th Annual Memorial Day Observance, Monday, May 27, noon, Bath Veterans Memorial

🇺🇸Bay Village: Parade steps off May 27 at 8:45 a.m., with stops at Lakeview Cemetery for services and ending at Gazebo for ceremony around 10:30 p.m.

🇺🇸Bedford (for the cities of Bedford, Bedford Heights, Walton Hills, and Oakwood Village): Parade, Monday, May 27 at 10:15 a.m. beginning at Bedford City Hall. Ceremonies will be held at Bedford Public Square on Broadway and conclude at the Bedford Cemetery on Broadway. This year’s speaker is Martin L. Flask (Navy).

🇺🇸Berea: Parade, 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 27, City Hall to McKelvey Park. Concluding ceremony at the park. Click here for more events and details.

🇺🇸Brecksville: Parade, Monday, May 27 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Begins at City Hall to the Highland Drive Cemetery.

🇺🇸Broadview Heights: Memorial Day observance and parade, Monday, May 27, 9 a.m., parade will begin on Broadview Road, just north of Route 82

🇺🇸Brunswick: Program followed by parade, Monday May 27, 10 a.m., Visintainer Middle School

🇺🇸Cleveland Heights: Memorial Day Ceremony, Monday, May 27, 10:30 am, Veterans Memorial in Cumberland Park.

🇺🇸Copley: Memorial Day Parade, Monday, May 27, 10 a.m. Copley Fairlawn Middle School.

🇺🇸Euclid: Parade begins May 27 at 10 a.m. It travels from Lakeshore and E. 228th Street.

🇺🇸Fairview Park: Ceremony May 27 at 8 a.m., City Hall, Parade at 9 a.m., American Legion Clifton Post, 22001 Brookpark Rd, click here for details.

🇺🇸Green: May 27 beginning with a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m., Fire Station No. 1; parade steps off from the Green High School at 10:00 a.m.; ceremony immediately following the parade at the Veterans Park; community picnic and car show follows at the John Torok Community Center. Click here for details

🇺🇸Hudson: Parade, Monday, May 27, 10 a.m. – noon, Milford Road to Markillie Cemetery

🇺🇸Independence: May 27 parade, 9 a.m., Independence Square

🇺🇸Lake View Cemetery: Monday, May 27, 10:30 a.m. at the Garfield Memorial. Festivities include a parade, keynote speaker and a Sousa band concert. Picnics and lawn chairs are encouraged. Click here for more.

🇺🇸Mayfield Village: Memorial Day Celebration, Sunday, May 26, 1 p.m. Whitehaven Memorial Park

🇺🇸Mentor: Parade step off is May 27 at 9:30 a.m. and follows Mentor Avenue to Hopkins Road to Mentor Cemetery. The ceremony at the cemetery starts at 10 a.m.

🇺🇸North Ridgeville: Monday, May 27, parade begins at 9:45 a.m. from the Senior Center down Bainbridge Road to the Academic Center. Memorial Day Ceremony at the Ranger Stadium immediately following the parade.

🇺🇸Painesville: Parade, Monday, May 27 10 a.m., Riverside Cemetery

🇺🇸Put-in-Bay:Memorial Day Service, 11 a.m., Monday, May 27, Perry’s Monument

🇺🇸Richmond Heights: Monday, May 27, 10 a.m., Richmond Heights Community Park Veterans Memorial

🇺🇸Shaker Heights: Monday, May 27, 9 a.m., ceremony at Shaker Heights City Hall. Parade follows along Van Aken (westbound) and finishes at Thorton Park.

🇺🇸South Euclid: Monday, May 27, 9 a.m. begins at Notre Dame College, ends at South Green and Anderson Roads War Memorial

🇺🇸Strongsville: Monday, May 27, 11 a.m. from St. Joseph Church, 12700 Pearl Rd, ceremony to follow on the Commons.

🇺🇸Suffield Township: Memorial Service, Monday, May 27, 2 p.m., Town Hall, Parade to follow, Waterloo Road, Catherine Street to Suffield Elementary School

🇺🇸Warrensville Heights: Parade, May 27, 9 a.m., begins on Wickfield & Warrensville Center Road at 10 a.m. and ends at City Hall where a program will promptly begin.

🇺🇸Westlake: Monday, May 27, 10 a.m. from Sts. Peter & George Coptic Orthodox Curch to Clague Park

🇺🇸Wickliffe: Monday, May 27, parade steps off at 10:00 a.m., Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and ABB on Euclid Avenue to Wickliffe City Hall.

🇺🇸Willoughby: Monday, May 27 at 9:30 a.m., Parade starts on Erie Street in downtown Willoughby and travels to Park Ave. to Windsor to the Willoughby Cemetery on Sharpe Ave. Ceremony to follow.

🇺🇸Vermilion: Monday, May 27 at 8:30 a.m. in Exchange Park with the Vermilion Veterans wreath dedication. 9:15 a.m. Maple Grove Cemetery Dedication. 10:30 a.m. Memorial Day Parade in downtown Vermilion. 11:00 a.m. Memorial Day Ceremony in Victory Park at the Gazebo. Luncheon to follow.

