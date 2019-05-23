Mayor in Mississippi wants to pay criminals to get out of town

CLARKSDALE, Miss. — The Mayor of Clarksdale, Mississippi is willing to do whatever it takes to rid his town of criminals.

According to the Clarion Ledger, Mayor Chuck Espy said he would pay them up to $10,000 of his own money to leave the area.

Last year, there were 12 homicides reported, according to the paper.

This year, there has only been one, which he attributes to the new police chief.

Mayor Espy said he has other initiatives planned to help cut down on crime, including focusing on rehabilitation and intervention.