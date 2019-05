MasterChef finalist Dean Banks in the UK says he lost $1,000 of potential profits just in one night after 14 diners failed to show up for their reservations.

Now, he plans on charging diners who don’t show up, The Sun reports.

Customers would be asked for debit or credit card details when they make the reservation. And then if they don’t show up, an up to $80 fee would be charged to that card.

Banks opened his restaurant at the beginning of April, and it’s received much praise from food critics.