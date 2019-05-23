Man threatened to abduct four girls at Canton playground, police say

Posted 10:20 am, May 23, 2019, by

Jay Miller (Photo courtesy: Canton police)

CANTON, Ohio– A man is accused of threatening to abduct four girls from a playground in Canton Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to Weis Park on Harvard Avenue NW for a suspicious man. Canton police said the man approached the girls, between the ages of 6 and 11, and said he was going to abduct him.

A bystander noticed the commotion and confronted the suspect. Before the suspect could flee, the man got his license plate and vehicle information.

Police located Jay W. Miller, 50, at his home and arrested him without incident. Miller is charged with four counts of attempted abduction.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.