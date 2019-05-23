× Man threatened to abduct four girls at Canton playground, police say

CANTON, Ohio– A man is accused of threatening to abduct four girls from a playground in Canton Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to Weis Park on Harvard Avenue NW for a suspicious man. Canton police said the man approached the girls, between the ages of 6 and 11, and said he was going to abduct him.

A bystander noticed the commotion and confronted the suspect. Before the suspect could flee, the man got his license plate and vehicle information.

Police located Jay W. Miller, 50, at his home and arrested him without incident. Miller is charged with four counts of attempted abduction.