× Man and woman killed in shooting at Maple Heights home

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio– Two people are dead following a shooting at a Maple Heights home early Thursday.

A juvenile reported shots fired at the house on Raymond Street near Camden Road at about 12:25 a.m.

When police got to the scene, the front door was open. They found 38-year-old Mahogany Sudberry dead on the kitchen floor, Maple Heights police said.

Robert Williams, 43, was in the basement with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Cleveland Clinic Marymount Hospital, where he died.

The child who called 911 was unharmed, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at 216-587-9624 or email at detectives@mhpd-ohio.com Crime Stoppers also accepts tips at 216-252-7463.