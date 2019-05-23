Local veteran makes custom flags

Posted 10:58 am, May 23, 2019, by

A local veteran has designed the perfect way to show your patriotism. Burdick Custom Flags specializes in custom made flags. www.facebook.com/burdickcustomflags/

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.