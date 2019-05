Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEREA, Ohio -- Damage reports are coming in from around NE Ohio after severe storms swept through the area.

A massive branch fell on a home on Kempton Drive in Berea, Ohio.

A woman was home at the time, but she wasn't injured.

Meanwhile, a tree also fell on a home on Luanna Drive in Eastlake. A resident was home at the time, but was not injured.

**For a photo gallery of storm damage, click here**

Stick with Fox 8 and Fox8.com for more.